Toby J. Miller

It is with sadness that the family of Toby Miller announces his passing on July 15, 2021 at the age of 52. He was born in Kokomo on January 1, 1969 to James and JoAnn Miller both have preceded him in death.
Above all else Toby was a dedicated and loving family man. He took pride and enjoyment on being Papaw, Father, Brother and uncle. His love of the outdoors included fishing & hunting as well as attending rock concerts. He was an avid fan of Notre Dame and the Colts. Toby was known his entire life for his hard work ethic and being a man of character.
Toby is survived by his son Jeremy Miller, daughters, Brittney Sharp & Hollie Whittaker, brothers, Tim Caine, Rick Caine and Scott Miller, sisters, Lisa Bagby and Kathy Townsend, grandchildren, Liam, Raiden, Briella, Norah, Brynlee and many nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday July 21, 2021 12:00 pm at Ellers Mortuary 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo. Visitation will be Wednesday July 21, 2021 from 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Pastor Kevin Sprinkle with be officiating.
