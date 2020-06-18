Toby Allan Blankenship, 55, passed away peacefully in his sleep at 11:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, at his home in Kokomo.
Toby was born January 19, 1965. He is survived by his loving wife, Alyson Blankenship, his uncle Allen Ray Booher; sister Tonya and Robert Sloan, brother Buna Neal; Toby’s children: Toby Beihle, Kay Kay Beihle, Toby Neal, Dyanna Stansel, and Jade Davis. Toby also leaves behind two step-children, Austin Shapiro and Sherry Wright.
Toby had nieces Gabby Sloan, Jennel Mooris and Shannon Blankenship, along with three wonderful grandchildren, Josh Biehle, Jordinne Biehle and Eric Wooten. He will be dearly missed and is forever loved.