Tina Marie (Gabbard) Smith

Tina Marie Smith, 51, Kokomo, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at her residence. She was born on June 28, 1970 in Kokomo to William and Evelyn (Parton) Gabbard.
Tina worked at Alto Express as a clerk. She was a fun-loving person and could be found playing games like Yahtzee, Skip-bo, putting together puzzles, and working crosswords. She was a fan of Harley Davidson Motorcycles. But her world revolved around her family. She loved spending time with her children, grandkids and her brother.
Tina is survived by her children, Stephanie (Dustin) Gingerich, Timothy Gabbard, Michael (Alizabeth) Cunningham, Mark Cunningham; brother, Tim Gabbard; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Saturday, September 18, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with funeral expense. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.