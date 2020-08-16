Timothy “Tim” Michael Wood, 55, of Anderson, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was born July 13, 1965 to Michael Vernon Wood and Anna Marie (Cunningham) Britton.
Tim graduated from Lapel High School in 1984 and worked as a construction manager for BPI Outdoor Living. He enjoyed golfing, woodworking, fishing and hunting and was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.
Survivors include his sons, Jonathon Wood and Josh Wood and his ex-wife, Melinda; grandchildren, Isiah Lee Wood and Raelynn Fleenor; father, Michael V. (Kristy) Wood; mother, Anna (Gary) Britton; brother, Todd Wood; sister, Amber Britton; nephews, Torsten Wood, Toby Wood, Brayden Allen and Brantley Allen; and fiancé, Brenda Parson, and her children, Elissa and Jason Dalton, and grandchild, Gage Freeman.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Bianca Wood.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Redeemer Baptist Church, 3230 Lindberg Rd., Anderson, with Gary and Anna Britton officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Following the funeral services, there will be a meal held at the Alexandria Eagles. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tim’s memory to Riley Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville has been entrusted with arrangements.
