Timothy "Tim" Michael Wood

Marian June Davis, 89, of Kokomo, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born June 1, 1931, in Plankinton, South Dakota, to James and Cloris (Liston) Jacobson. Marian married Elmer Fischer, in 1948, and he preceded her in death in 19…