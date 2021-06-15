Timothy R. Kazlas, 62, of Kokomo, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at 10:51 a.m. at Community Howard Regional Health, Kokomo, IN. He was born in Bremen, IN, on May 11, 1959, the son of John J. & Nina (Adams) Kazlas.
Tim graduated from Kokomo High School in 1978 and went on to study at Ivy Tech, Ft. Wayne, IN. Tim was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Kokomo, IN, and the Knights of Columbus where he became a 4th Degree member.
Tim is survived by his son Richard J. Kazlas, Kokomo; siblings John (Laura) Kazlas, Salem, Oregon, Amie Kazlas, Kokomo, Angela (David) Cochran, Peru, Steven (Cathy) Frick, Jasper, Joseph (Janet) Kazlas, Kokomo and Brian Frick, Indianapolis; an aunt, Dora Adams, Benbrook, TX; an uncle, Allan Norville, Tucson, AZ; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by both parents.
A Private service will be held following cremation as per Tim’s wishes.
Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home of Peru, IN is assisting the family with arrangements.
