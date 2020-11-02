Timothy Lynn Shiflet of Dover passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at home. He was 59.
Tim was born July 13, 1961 in Kokomo, Indiana to Judy Allen Shiflet Burton and the late Henderson Shiflet.
He joined the United States Air Force right after his high school graduation in 1979 and served 21 years before retiring in 2000. Tim was a veteran of both Desert Storm and Desert Shield retiring as MSgt. After his military career he started working for Discover Card as a security administrator where he was still working. He enjoyed movies, working in the yard but especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Tim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Tracey Lynne Shirey Shiflet of Dover; his mother, Judy Burton and her husband Robert of Kokomo, Ind.; sons, Timothy “Matt” Shiflet and his wife Megan Freas of Dover and Aaron C. Shiflet of Dover; brother, Steven Nolley and his wife Robin of Ind.; sisters, Karla Steele and her husband Gary of Ind., Bobbie Branham and her husband Jody of TN, Jimmie Dalton and her husband Gary of TN, Tammy Burton of Ind., and Trisha Vogel and her husband Tom of Ind; grandchildren, Riley and Harrison.
Funeral services will be held 2PM, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call from 1:30 till 2. Interment will be 11 AM Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Food Bank of Delaware, Milford Branch, 1040 Mattlind Way, Milford, DE 19963.
