Timothy Justin McBee, 37, Kokomo, passed away at 12:34 am Monday, July 20, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born November 13, 1982, in Kokomo, the son of Timothy B. & Bonita S. (Holder) McBee.
Timothy loved to color, listen to music, play video games and Bingo. When he was younger, he enjoyed playing baseball. He dearly loved his niece Haleigh.
Timothy is survived by his father, Timothy B. (Annie) McBee; brother, Clinton Harden; nieces and nephews, Haleigh Harden, Leah Faris, Ronnie Baxter and Arien Baxter; aunts, Kathy McBee, Sarah Holder and Rhonda Cook; and lifelong friend, Andrew Williams.
Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Bonita S. McBee; nephew, Colton Mince; and grandparents, David and Della Holder and Cloman and Bernice McBee.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson Street, Kokomo. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1-2 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be in Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
