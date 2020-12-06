Timothy John Bergin

Timothy "Tim" J. Bergin, 63, of Kokomo, IN passed away after a short illness with cancer on Friday, December 4, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1957 in Berea, OH the son of John and Patsy (Touhey) Bergin. On June 16, 1983 he married Jane (Graves) Bergin who survives.
Tim attended Haworth High School in Kokomo, IN and graduated from George Dewey High School in Subic Bay, Philippines. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Tim belonged to the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #20 and was a member of the Forty & Eight. He was an avid Notre Dame, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians fan. Tim knew no strangers and will be missed by many.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Jane Bergin of Kokomo, IN; son, John (Ashley) Bergin of Lafayette, IN; daughter, Josephine Bergin of Kokomo, IN; son, Joshua (Madison) Bergin of Kokomo, IN; grandchildren, Adalynn; Oakleigh; Timmy; Elayna and Vanessa; sister, Maureen Claxton; brothers, Terry Bergin; Thomas Bergin and Peter Bergin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sarah Herbe; Laura Wilson; brothers, Patrick Bergin; Kevin Bergin and Keith Bergin.
Private services are being arranged by Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home Kokomo, IN. www.sunsetmemorygarden.com