Timothy Jay Canfield, age 61, of Kokomo Indiana, passed away on May 31, 2021 in Kokomo. Born in 1959 in Fort Wayne Indiana, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Wanda C. Canfield. Tim grew up in New Waverly and went to Lewis Cass High School. He attended Earlham College and graduated with honors from Indiana University at Bloomington. During his life Tim worked for CSX Railroad and later as a project engineer and a building contractor.
Survivors include Tim’s beloved son, Zachary Canfield; brother, Rick (Teri) Canfield; nephews Dana, Justin and Barry Canfield and niece, Brandee Hoffman and their families. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Jeanne Canfield.
Services will be on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at New Waverly United Methodist Church, 9990 Main St., New Waverly, IN at 1pm. Zachary asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission, 321 W Mulberry St, Kokomo, IN 46901.
Rest in peace father, son, brother, friend.
