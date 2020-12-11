Timothy Blake Goode, 32, Kokomo, In. Passed away at 6:06 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Community Howard Hospital. He was born April 6, 1988, in Kokomo, to Charles T. Thompson (Timmy) and Marilyn (Goode) Harris.
Timothy attended Taylor High School, class of 2006 and worked as a Millwright at RPM. He was the life of the party and loved to make people laugh. He was an avid Indiana University and Florida Gator fan, enjoyed reading, and music, especially YelaWolf and promoting Slumerica. Timothy was a man of God and a strong family man. He enjoyed being a dad and coaching his son’s basketball teams and spending time with his son, nieces, and nephew as well as the rest of his family.
Timothy is survived by his mother; his son, Ethan Miller; his “Fancy Face”, Cara Miller; his sisters, Chelsey and Celest Goode; brothers, Bryce, Trey and Takota Thompson; grandparents, Rodney and Miriam Goode and Pamela Miller; nieces and nephews, Cadalena, Carter Tru Timothy, Cabella Goode, and expected niece Kennedy Blake Goode; aunts, Melynda Goode, Lyndsey Miller, Jennifer Burton, and Holly Herrera; uncles, Charlie and Stacy Thompson; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Weston and Patsy Thompson; and great-grandmother, Thelma Yager.
A private family service will be held at 1 pm, Monday, December 14, 2020. Webcasting will be available at www.shirleyandstout.com. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden. Visitation will be held from 2-5 pm, Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 Lincoln Road. Memorial contributions may be made on Timothy’s behalf to the family in care of the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
