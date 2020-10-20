Timothy Allen Lovegrove, 73, Kokomo, passed away at 11:55 am Sunday, October 18, 2020, at his home. He was born August 3, 1947, in Kokomo, the son of the late Aubrey & Nora (Hollingsworth) Lovegrove. In 1995, he married Angie Smith and she survives.
Timothy was a 1965 graduate of Northwestern High School. He worked for the City of Kokomo and retired from Chrysler Corp. Timothy enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking, bonfires with his family and spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his wife, Angie, Timothy is also survived by his children, David (Cindy) Lovegrove, Lori (Mike) Mortz, Connie Avery, Johnathon Avery and Ariel Avery; daughter-in-law, Laurie Lovegrove; grandchildren, Cassie Larson, Rachael Flager, Amy Roupe, LeAllen Lovegrove, Nolan Mortz, Payton Mortz, Fallen Lovegrove, Summer Lovegrove, Lee Lovegrove, along with 21 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill, Michael and Linda.
Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; son, Lee Lovegrove; and siblings, Aubrey Jr, Robert, Jeffrey, Reba and Carol.
A memorial service will be held at Noon Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Chris Degen officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am-12 pm Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home to assist with final expenses. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Timothy's family, please visit our floral store.