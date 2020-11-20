Tiffany Ann Parr

Tiffany Ann (O’Hair) Parr, 48, Russiaville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born on September 20, 1972, in Kokomo, Indiana, the daughter of Michael and Sharon (Seward) O’Hair. She married Samuel Parr on June 6, 1998 at St. Luke’s UMC.
Tiffany was a 1991 graduate of Western High School and was active in marching band and flag core. Growing up she was also very active in her youth group at St. Luke’s. She completed an Associate Degree in Organizational Leadership and Supervision from Purdue University in 2011. She worked for many years at the Western High School cafeteria. Tiffany was known by friends and relatives as a loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, and friend. She was a very active “Soccer Mom” for the Western Lady Panthers that included her two daughters Alex and Maddy Parr. She also provided leadership as the Team Mom for several soccer teams over the years as the girls grew up. You could always find Tiffany in her chair at center field for soccer games with her camera taking pictures of all the girls so she could share them with everyone. She expressed her creativity through her business called “Tiffany’s O’Bears” where she made custom teddy bears that she sold at craft shows and online. She also made custom bears and pillows for lots of families from clothing/fabric of deceased family members to keep as heirlooms. Tiffany was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening and especially growing pretty flowers, and was very dedicated to her two little dogs, Sadie and Sophie. It was fortunate that she recently traveled with her family to New York City and out West to visit a number of National Parks, which created valuable and lasting memories for her family.
Tiffany is survived by her husband Sam; daughters Alexandra “Alex” Parr and Madison “Maddy” Parr; brother, Scott and wife Amy O’Hair and daughters Kelsey and Haley; parents, Michael and Sharon O’Hair; father-in-law, Terry and wife Linda Parr; and mother-in-law, Rose Anne and husband Edward Pheanis.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gale and Dorothy O’Hair, Everett Seward and Minnie (Seward) Michki, Otto and Mary Parr, and Robert and Rose Mary Smith.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Rd., Kokomo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church with Pastors Steve Allen and Riley Case officiating. Burial will follow in Russiaville Cemetery. Masks will be required to be worn at both the visitation and the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Riley Children’s Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.
