Thurman L. Wines, 68, formerly of Kokomo, In. went to be with the Lord at 8:47 pm. on 2-2-2020 with his family at his bedside in New Port Richey, Fl.
Thurman was born in Kokomo, In. to Katherine and Kenneth Wines on 09-18-1951. He was married to Celeste E. Wines on 03-29-2011 in Peru, Indiana. He worked as a welder/fabricator at Millbanks and Mohr's construction. Being a veteran of the United States Army, he cherished everything about veterans and the military.
He enjoyed his Street Stock Racing career and racing at various tracks such as Kokomo, Gas City, Montpelier etc. with all his friends and racing family. He could ask for nothing more exciting. He also loved riding his harley down the gulf coast stopping at different sights. He collected different things such as flasks, vases, Large designer items and antique furniture. He mostly enjoyed his weekend get-togethers with family and friends by the pool side.
Thurman had a huge heart when it came to giving. He would get lots of toys to give out at Christmas and Easter to children and seniors sitting in a restaurant; or paying for groceries. He loved doing benefits and fundraisers as he did at the race tracks. The best is spending time with his children and grandchildren whether it be in person or facetime.
Thurman is preceded in death by his mother and father Katherine and Kenneth Wines, two brothers Darrell and Melvin Wines, three sisters Karen Cogar, Carolyn Goldsberry and Peggy Butler.
He is survived by his wife Celeste E. Wines, one sibling, Connie (Roger) Mennen of Kokomo, Children: Christian (Nikki) Kill in Ohio, Peggy (Gary) Owen in Washington, Brandie Wines in Indiana, Mercedes Dolly in Fl., Tabitha Dolly (Jarrod) in Indiana, Kathleen and Samantha. He was a proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion in New Port Richey on 02-22-2020 from 12:00-4:00 pm. Celebration of life will be June 13 from 4:00-8:00 pm at the American Legion Post 6 located at 2604 S. LaFountain Street, in Kokomo, Indiana.
I would like to extend a special thank you to all nurses that cared for him with Gulfside Hospice Center and Coastal Cremations in New Port Richey Florida.