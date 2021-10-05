Thomas Wayne Plake, 51, Kokomo, passed away at his residence on Thursday, September 30, 2021. He was born on January 28, 1970, in Kokomo to Walt H. Plake and Linda Irene (Fivecoate) Persinger.
Thomas grew up attending Calvary Temple Church. He was a happy and positive guy with a genuine heart who was always looking to lend a helping hand to anyone that he could. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and his cats. But most of all he loved his friends and family and loved spending time with them.
Thomas is survived by his mother; siblings, Robert “Bobby” (Pam) Gilbert, Cleda (Troy) Liberty, Walt Gilbert, Bill (Tess) Persinger, John (Sandra) Plake, Kelly (Rex) Pherson, Grace House, Rocky (Bert) Plake; nieces and nephews, Mariah, Derek, and Katelynn Gilbert, Cody Gilbert, Shanea David, Ava Persinger, Jasper Schwartz, and Arrowe Persinger, and Step-mother, Terrie Plake.
He was preceded in death by his father and a nephew, Myles Jackson Persinger.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 8, 2021, from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
