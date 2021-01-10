Thomas “Tom” Paul Harris, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 11:15 pm Friday, January 8, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent in Kokomo. He was born May 8, 1944, the son of the late Neil Thomas and Gailen Louise (DeLon) Harris, in Lima, Ohio. On November 11, 2015, he married Sandra Woods at Southview Assembly of God in Oakford, IN, and she survives.
Tom was a 1962 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired from Delco Electronics in 2006 after 44 years of service. Tom was a member of Southview Assembly of God. He enjoyed traveling, camping, visiting National and State Parks, and was an avid fisherman.
In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by his daughter, Nora Lynn (Roger) Greeson; step-children, Jon (Chris) Dieterman, and Scott (Cyndi) Dieterman; grandchildren, Javan (Denae) Greeson, Amanda (Jake) Rickard, Hannah (Ed) Pniak, Joel, Isaac, and Elizabeth Greeson, Elijah and Sarah Dieterman, and Drew Parton; great-grandchildren, Cole, Liberty, Ava, Cadence, Jocelyn, Charlotte, Leah, Owen, Julian, and Katie.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Everett Neil Harris.
In honor of Tom’s wishes, cremation will take place. Burial will take place at a later date in Sunset Memory Gardens. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
