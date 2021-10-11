Thomas “Tom” Laing, Jr., 86, of Indianapolis, passed away at 5:09 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. He was born August 7, 1935, in Chicago, to Thomas and Ruth Laing, Sr. During his teenage years, Tom was called Sandy due to the color of his hair, and later in life, many knew him by the nickname, Vegas.
Tom graduated from Pike High School in 1954 and attended Indiana University Bloomington. He went on to serve in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962 on the USS Cromwell. Tom loved all sports but especially enjoyed golfing, horse racing, football, basketball, baseball, NASCAR and Indy Car. He loved animals and had a special place in his heart for animal rescue. In his retirement, he was a dog walker for friends and others.
Survivors include his son, Thomas Laing, III; daughter, Julie Laing; grandchildren, Alex Laing, Megan Laing and Jaden Lehman; brother, Duncan Laing; and nieces, Dori Wilson, Kelly Wilson, Callie Elliot and Corrie Laing.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judy Wilson.
No public services are planned. Cremation has been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory in Kokomo. Contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the 2nd Chance Animal Rescue of Richmond Indiana, 2905 US Highway 35 N., Richmond, IN 47374, www.2ndchancerescueinc.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
