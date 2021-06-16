Thomas "Tom" J Hillis, 72, passed away at his home on June 14, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 22, 1948 to the late James Edwin and Dorothy Hillis, in Frankfort.
Tom graduated from Frankfort High School in 1966 and attended Purdue University, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts Education. He taught at Frankfort and Kokomo High Schools before enlisting in the Air Force. Shortly after, Tom married the love of his life, Marianne, and she survives. After his time in the service ended, they moved back to Clinton County and shortly thereafter began working at the Kokomo Chrysler Transmission Plant as a Tool Engineer. He was a member of UAW Local 1302. Tom retired from Chrysler after many years of dedicated service. He was also a member of Michigantown Christian Church.
He loved fast cars and motorcycles, traveling with friends, and most of all, spending time with his family.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Kingery Hillis.
Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marianne; his children, Alicia Garber (Brandon), James Eric Hillis (Allison); grandchildren, Alec Wessendorf, Aidan Wessendorf, Declan Garber, Isla Garber, Jayna Hillis, and Elizabeth Hillis; sister, Janet Shands (Robert); sister-in-law, Lori Hillis; nephew, Stewart "Alex" Shands; nieces, Aurora Shands and Holley Hillis.
Services for Tom will be held at 10am on Monday, June 21st at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of celebration from 2-6pm on Saturday, June 19th, also at the Mortuary. It was Tom's wishes to be cremated and have his ashes spread over their family farm.
Tom requested for memorial contributions to be made to the Kokomo Rescue Mission and the American Heart Association.
