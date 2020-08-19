Thomas “Tom” E. Helms, 84, Russiaville, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home. He was born April 7, 1936, to Harold and Laura Helms in Logansport. On October 21, 1960, he married Judith C. (Wines) Helms, and she survives.
Tom lived to serve his God, family, country and community. He was a 1954 graduate of Kokomo High School. He proudly served in the United States Marines Corps., from 1958-1959 before being called home after the death of his father. He retired from Helms Service Station in 2006, which was the full-service station, garage and convenience store he owned and operated for more than 35 years. Tom enjoyed boating with his family at Lake Manitou and Mississinewa. He loved to watch his children and grandchildren’s special events and was always their biggest fan. A new joy and many smiles were provided this past year by his first great-granddaughter. He was highly involved in First Baptist Church as a Deacon for many years as well as Sports World Ministries, Team Impact and Kairos Prison Ministries. He did countless acts of charity on a personal level without the desire for recognition. If you could look him in the eye and ask for help, you got it. He sealed deals with a handshake and his word was a good as any contract.
In addition to his wife Judith, Tom is survived by his daughter, Athena (John) Radford; son, Kevin (Gretchen) Helms; sister, Reve (Gene) LeJeune; brother, Herb (Rosie) Helms; sister-in-law, Connie Helms; grandchildren, Ryan Radford, Kristen (Bart) Shepherd, Jack Helms, Grace Helms, Nick Fox, and Sydney Fox; great-granddaughter, Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill Helms.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, with Pastor Paul Martin officiating. Burial will follow at New London Cemetery. Military Rites will be provided by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family 4-7 p.m.Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Flowers are welcome or alternatively, donations in Tom’s name can be made to Western Buddy Bags (westernbuddybags@gmail.com) or Hope International Ministries (http://hopeinternationalministries.org). Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
