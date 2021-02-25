Thomas Roberts

Thomas Edward Roberts was born August 2, 1937, to Zack and Evelyn Roberts. He married Jane Ann Croddy July 7, 1956 and they created a beautiful life together. Tom passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on February 20, 2021 at 5:20 am. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane Ann Roberts, his son Michael Thomas Roberts, his parents, his parents-in-law, two brothers-in-law, one nephew and one niece. He will be sorely missed by his son, Timothy (Marcy) Roberts, grandson Nathan Dutton, his daughter, LeAnn (Erik) Mann, his granddaughter Jainee Brooks (great-grandson Jaxon Taylor) his grandson Vance Thomas Clark, and his step grandchildren Erik and Sara Mann. Tom hired in at the Chrysler Die cast plant in 1962 and retired in 1994 to care for and spend time with his terminally ill wife. There will be a Celebration of Tom's life held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on February 27, 2021 from 11 am - 1 pm. For more information about Tom's life please visit Sunsetmemorygarden.com because he was so much more to so many than what is written here.

Tags