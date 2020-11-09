Thomas Neal Chaffee

Tom Chaffee – trusted mentor to co-workers, coach to many young athletes, and a friend to all – passed away on October 15th, 2020 in Pensacola, FL shortly after complications during a hip surgery intended to restore function and relieve the pain he bravely endured and worked through for years. His wife and children were with him throughout the ordeal and in his final moments.
Tom was born May 22, 1962 in Kokomo, IN. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cindy, as well as his daughter Megan, son Ryan and two grandchildren – Jayson and Garrett, all of Niceville, Florida. He is also survived by his sister (Sarah Chaffee), two brothers (Steve and Paul Chaffee) and his father (Thomas D. Chaffee), all residing in Indiana. He was preceded in death by his beloved Mother, Patricia (Pat) Chaffee, who passed away in 2011.
Tom grew up playing football, basketball and baseball (his favorite) on the courts, ballparks and in backyards of Indian Heights, preparing him for high school sports at Taylor High School, where he graduated in 1980 before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He loved playing and coaching baseball and softball, and he helped both children earn athletic scholarships. Ryan pitched and won the final game of the College World Series while at Chipola College (FL), and was drafted by the California Angels soon after. He continues his professional baseball career, playing for several teams and levels in the U.S. and abroad (Canada, Australia, and now, Germany as player and coach). Megan was a star softball recruit and is raising two future ballplayers. Of course, Tom actively coached them all.
He fought through painful limitations just to be on the same ball field or in the dugout for his kids and grandsons. He was a revered coach to many players through the years, who fondly remember his jovial demeanor while supporting them on and off the field.
In 2000, he retired from the Air Force as a Master Sergeant after 20 distinguished years of service, leading teams of Network Engineers at key sites in the U.S. and Australia. Tom continued to serve as a civilian contractor, mentoring scores of military and civilian Network/Security Engineers. For his Celebration of Life near Eglin Air Force Base (FL), his entire unit arrived in full military dress, sharing memories of a trustworthy co-worker and leader. One airman tearfully commented, “I’ve been in the Air Force 23 years, and I’ve only known Tom for three months…he was, hands-down, the best leader I’ve worked with in my career.” The unit Commander added, “He left a significant void in our entire operation,” and announced that a memorial in Tom’s name will be constructed inside a new Network and Security Ops Center to honor his service and contributions.
Tom will be remembered for his unique positivity, a leader’s sense of duty with a touch of wit, and exceptional performance under difficult circumstances. Most of all, he will be missed by those who knew him best, and loved him most – his family, who all ask that you keep them in your prayers during these difficult days of mourning and beyond. “Weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.” (Psalm 30:5, NKJV)
A separate Celebration of Life is being planned in the Kokomo area.