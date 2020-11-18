Thomas L. “Skip” McGovern, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. He was born February 20, 1944, in Kokomo, to Thomas C. and Mildred M. (Woodring) McGovern. On June 5, 1965, he was married to Sheryl P. Campbell, by the Rev. Oliver Thomas, at Beamer United Methodist Church, and they cherished 55 years of marriage together.
Skip served in the United States Army as a tank mechanic and cook. He worked for Turner Powell Manufacturing, Stellite, Martins Parts and Service, Meadow Bloom Dairy, and owned and operated Skips Auto Repair for 23 years. He was a race car driver in the ‘60s, coached Little League and women’s softball, bowled for many years and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was very handy and could fix or build anything. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge.
In addition to his wife, Sheryl McGovern, survivors include his sons, Rodney McGovern and Shawn McGovern; grandchildren, Mason McGovern, Mercedes McGovern, William Thomas Hart, Megan Hart (David Welge), Kyle (Jeribeth) Wysong, and Samantha (Josh) Hurley; great-grandchildren, Mariah Reid, Uriah Wysong, Kyleia Wysong, and T. J. Hurley; brother, Terry (Lora) McGovern; and sister-in-law, Linda McGovern.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Hart; and brother, Arthur McGovern.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Brookside Free Methodist, 190 E. 400 S., Kokomo, with Pastor Doug Benham officiating. Friends that are unable to attend in person can view the service online by clicking the link on Skip’s page at www.shirleyandstout.com. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday and 12 to 1 p.m. on Friday all at the church. Contributions may be made in Skip’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
