Thomas Joseph Smith, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 2:36 pm Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo. He was born August 16, 1947, in Kokomo, to the late Paul Edward and Dorothy Louise (Jones) Smith. On November 21, 1969, at Judson Baptist Church, he married Jannay Wisehart, and she survives.
Tom attended Kokomo High School and graduated in 1965. After graduating, he was drafted to serve in the United States Army and was deployed during the Vietnam War. He retired from Delco/ General Motors after 43 years of service.
Tom had a passion for his family and helped coach his children’s baseball and softball teams. He loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and watching his grandson race micro sprint cars. He owned and operated several pizza places in town, along with owning an antique store. Tom enjoyed grilling out, playing euchre, and loved corvettes. He liked taking family vacations to Gatlinburg, TN. Last year, Tom and Jannay traveled to Hawaii to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Along with his wife Jannay, Tom is survived by his children, Dustina A. (Ross) Pelski, Shonda R. (Brad) Blount, and TJ Smith (Adrianne Karns); grandchildren, Breanna Pelski, Makayla Blount, Kaden Blount, Shayden Smith, Konner Cockrell, and Gage Smith; brother, Richard (Diana) Smith; niece, Julie (Brian) Fife; nephew, Brent (Tammy) Smith; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Max.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lynette Deardoff; brother, Paul E. Smith Jr.; and nephew, Mike Deardoff.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Monday July 6, 2020, at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main Street, Russiaville, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and the United States Army conducting military honors. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 am to 12 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
