Thomas Jerry “Tom” or “T.J.” Hayes, 80, Kokomo, passed away at 12:38 am Thursday, February 18, 2021, at his home. He was born December 19, 1940, in Pike County, Indiana, the son of the late Rader J. & Esther Mary (Whitehead) Hayes. On April 21, 1996, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, he married Marjorie (Lazaro) Bailey who survives.
Tom was a 1959 graduate of Winslow High School in Winslow, Indiana. He joined the United States Army in 1959 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Tom retired from Duke Energy/Cinergy after 30 years of service. He was a member of Chapel Hill Christian Church and enjoyed golf, woodworking, playing his guitar, traveling and reading.
Along with his wife Marjorie, Tom is also survived by his daughters, Meshelle (Mike) Fischer, Lanae (Darrel) Miller and Melissa Amerman; step-sons, Jeffery (Marty) Bailey and Neil Bailey (Alex Harper); grandchildren, Amanda (Tyler) Gordon, Emily (Jimmy) Boller, Michael Fischer, Grant Fischer, Megan Miller, Ryan Miller, Kilie Miller, Nick (Tymi) Bailey, Doug Bailey and Kara (Justin) Carter; great-grandchildren, Everly Fay Boller, Matti Jo Boller, Briggs Gordon, Boone Gordon, Dallas Carter and Lakelyn Carter; and brother, Foster Dale (Merle) Hayes.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Matthew Thomas Miller; and step-children, Michelle Bailey Brubaker and Bret Bailey.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Annette Moore and her staff, along with Heartland Hospice and Nurse Lynn for their Care.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at Chapel Hill Christian Church, 2600 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Steve Allen officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army & the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12:30 pm until time of service on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to the American Cancer Society or Chapel Hill Christian Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
