Thomas J. Sargent, 71, Kokomo, passed away at his home on January 1, 2021. He was born June 8, 1950, to Joseph Louis and Ann Katherine (Simpkins) Sargent, in Fayetteville, NC.
He enjoyed working puzzles, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Thomas is survived by his children, Heather (Justin) Kanney, Ryan (Erica) Sargent, Eric Sargent, Kari (David) Miller, Jennifer Timmons, Tommy Sargent, and Jonathan Sargent; brother, Joseph Sargent; sisters, Kathryne (Mark) Leroy and Elaine (James) Paulsen; grandchildren, Chase, Chelsea, Prestonn, Mason, Blake, Kendra, Harley, Derek, Brandon, and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Spencier.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Jeff Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be Thursday from 3:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. at Hasler & Stout Funeral Home, 112 E. Main St. Greentown. Messages of condolences may be made at www.hasler-stout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted with Hasler & Stout Funeral Home.
