Thomas J. Sargent

Ah yes, much love and appreciation to Bentley Motors for blessing Automotive Rhythms with a Ghost White 2021 Bentayga luxury performance SUV for the cheers of New Year. The definitive luxury SUV was the perfect sled for spreading peace and happiness to friends and family during this festive time to show our appreciation for their comradeship, sisterhood, and brotherhood. The majestic, hand-crafted Bentayga served dutifully with exemplary performance that shaped my impulses from the rhythmic beauty of the 4-liter V8 to its manicured interior ripe for kingship.