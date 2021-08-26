Thomas F. Harbert, 86, Kokomo, passed away at 1:04 pm, Tuesday August 24, 2021, at Waterford Health Campus. He was born on January 25, 1935, in Deer River, IA., to the late Walter and Martha (Nicholas) Harbert. On May 23, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church he married Joan Rita Gallea, who preceded him in death on May 20, 2021.
Thomas was a 1953 graduate of Thornburg High School in IA. After graduation he joined the United States Air Force attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He retired from Chrysler Corporation after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Local UAW #685. He was a volunteer for the Special Olympics and received the Family of the Year award, and he was also inducted into the State of Indiana Softball Hall of Fame. He loved watching his grandsons and great grandsons play baseball. He was a fan of the LA Dodgers, and NASCAR, Jeff Gordon being his favorite driver.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Linda Tiller; stepson, Sam Tiller; grandsons, Christopher Cloum, Caleb Acord, and Jacob Acord; step grandson, Jeremy Acord; great grandsons, Caden Cloum, Jase Cloum, Blayke Acord and Ethan Acord.
Along with his wife Joan, Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Martha; and siblings, Elizabeth Wiechurt, Walter Harbert, Idwal Harbert, Robert Harbert, and William Harbert.
A service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday August 31, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., with Dick Sanburn officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery, with military honors provided by the United States Air Force and the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team. Friends may visit with the family from 10 am until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.