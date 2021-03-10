Thomas Eugene Cone, 68, Kokomo, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born July 18, 1952, in Kokomo, the son of the late Harold E. “Punchy” & Carol J. (Johnson) Cone.
Thomas retired from Chrysler Corp and was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Thomas is survived by his sons, Matthew Cone, Thomas J. Cone, Phillip (Laura) Cone and John Cone; six grandsons, Noah Cone, Carter Cone, Truman Cone, Wayland Cone, Noland Cone and Jaxson Cone; and granddaughter, Zoe Detchon.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Thelma Wines, Mary McKee, Gertrude Eppinghoff, Nellie Jones, Margaret Cone, Elizabeth “Betty Ann” Hightower, Paul, Charles, LeRoy, John, Joseph, William, Michael, James and Patrick Cone.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends are invited to call from 11:30 am until 1:00 pm Thursday at the church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
