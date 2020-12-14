Thomas Edward Price, 76, Kokomo, passed away at 12:25 am on December 12, 2020 at Howard Community Hospital after contracting the COVID-19 virus. He was born on October 31, 1944 in Kokomo, Indiana to Loyal and Edith (Shufflebotham) Price. He married Jenell (Snyder) Price on February 8, 1969. She survives.
Tom worked in the building supply industry for many years. He retired in 2005 from Furrow Building Materials. He graduated from Kokomo High School in 1962 and graduated with a degree in accounting from IUPUI in 1979.
He was a huge James Dean fan and every year attended the James Dean Festival in Fairmont, Indiana. In addition, he was an avid collector of James Dean memorabilia. He enjoyed listening to music from his extensive collection of albums and he was particularly partial to Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. He also liked to read and did so every day with an interest in Civil War history as well as most historical biographies. His favorite movies were County-Westerns with stars such as Gene Autry and Roy Rogers.
He was an avid sports fan with hockey being his favorite and the Chicago Blackhawks his favorite team. He also enjoyed watching IU basketball and was looking forward to seeing the Hoosiers return to glory this season.
He met his wife over 55 years ago and they did everything together. They enjoyed taking daily drives, especially in his corvette. They would also seek out any flea market or antique store on their journeys. His favorite hobbies were cooking and playing card games with his granddaughter. His dog, Fonzie, will surely miss their daily walks together.
He is survived by his wife, Jenell, and his daughter, April. He had one granddaughter, Addison Owens, whom he absolutely adored. He is also survived by his brother David and Marcheta (French) Price. He will be greatly missed by his many relatives from both sides of his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Loyal and Edith Price.
For the safety of all, a celebration of life will be planned for a later date.