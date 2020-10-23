Thomas Dale Monroe III

Mr. Thomas (Tommy) D. Monroe III, 29, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away Friday October 16, 2020 at Howard Community Health. He was born July 6, 1991 in Kokomo, Indiana, the son of Thomas D. Monroe Jr. and Michelle (Gray) Monroe.
He was a 2010 graduate of Taylor High School where he participated in baseball, basketball, wrestling and football where he excelled. He was invited into the gifted and talented program in elementary school. He loved riding dirt bikes, four-wheelers, and disc golfing with his Dad. He loved animals, rollercoasters, taking family trips and hanging out with his family.
Tommy is survived by his father, stepmother; Carolyn Monroe, paternal grandma; Janice Monroe, two brothers Jalen Williams and Trent Monroe, and three sisters Taylor Monroe, Sameera Williams, Carly Monroe, Paul Christopher Williams who was a special influence in his life and numerous aunts, uncles & cousins.
Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, paternal grandfather; Thomas Monroe Sr., maternal grandparents; John & Mary Kay Gray, step-grandparents; Herschel & Betty Relford and an uncle; James Monroe.
Services will be Sunday October 25, 2020 3:00pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street with friends calling from 1:00pm until time of service. Pastor Terry Russell officiating.
