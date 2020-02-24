Thomas Dale Hamilton went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, the evening of Thursday, February 20, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born March 13, 1933 to the late Ernest Dale and Helen (Biddle) Hamilton. On April 21, 1957 he married his wife Barbara (Richards) Hamilton whom survives him.
Tom attended Kokomo High School with the class of 1951. He enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean conflict in 1951 where he was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1953. He worked for Continental Steel for 28 years and retired in 1985.
He was a Pastor for 43 years at Tabernacle of The Lord Jesus Christ. Tom won many souls for the Kingdom and baptized many in Jesus' name. He never knew a stranger and made anyone around him feel special.
Tom frequented the Kokomo Tribune, Kokomo Perspective, and the Kokomo Herald with his popular articles for over 17 years. He published two books on the History of Kokomo. During that time he became a Historian and enjoyed Genealogy. To this day, businesses in Kokomo have Tom's famous photos displayed.
Those surviving Tom are his wife Barbara of 62 years, children Cynthia Russell (Richard), Pam Hendershot (Bob), Jeff Hamilton (Brenda), Brian Hamilton (Stacy), Sally Duke (Bobby), Ella Cunningham (Mike), sister Becky Beane (Tom), 14 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren and several extended family members.
Those who have passed before him are his parents, brothers Harry and Richard Hamilton, granddaughter Sarah Snodgrass, and great granddaughter Grace Tugman.
There will be a private service for the family and close friends of Tom that will include Military Honors with the Kokomo VFW #1152 and the United States Air Force at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
A special thank you to Guardian Angel Hospice and the staff at Waterford Place for their comfort and care.