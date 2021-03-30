Thomas C. Crawford Jr.

Thomas Chester Crawford, Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, February 27, at his winter home in Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina. To was born on November 6, 1944. He was the son of T. Chester Crawford and Mabel (Shufflebotham) Crawford.
He grew up in Kokomo, graduating from Kokomo High School in 1963. He graduated from Ball State to acquire an elementary education endorsement and a master's degree in education. He taught 4th, 5th, and 6th grades for Taylor Community Schools from 1967 to 2000 when he retired. Tom loved teaching history. He could make the personalities n history come alive for his students with his dramatic stories. Tom was extremely interested in the Civil War and read extensively on the subject. After retirement, Tom became active in the Sons of Veterans of the Civil War and was a former state president of the organization. He did extensive research on local military officer of the war. He collected many Civil War weapons and artifacts. He also enjoyed researching the genealogy of his family. He traced his family lines back for many generations and traveled many miles to county court houses and cemeteries in quest of information about his ancestors.
Tom was preceded in death by his mother and father and older brother.
Tom leaves behind a sister, Judith Castor (Bill), Monticello; two nephews, Robert "Bob" Crawford, Richmond, TX, and Josh Castor, Chicago; niece, Christina Crawford, Kokomo; great nieces, Stacey Crawford (Matt Lambert), Washington D.C., Stephanie Jarrett (Destry), Manvel, TX, Sarah Crawford, Rosenberg, TX, Brittany Crawford, Kokomo; great nephews, Robert E. Crawford IV, Rosenberg, TX, Zach Crawford, Kokomo; great-great nephews, Logan Crawford, Rosenberg, TX, and Trey Jarrett, Manvel, TX; great-great nieces, Chloe Crawford, Rosenberg, TX, Mya, Audrey, and Evelyn Jarrett, Manvel, TX.
There will be a memorial visitation on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the memorial service at 1:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Burial will follow at Crown Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial contributions in Tom's memory to the Kokomo Rescue Mission and/or the Community Foundation of Howard County, envelopes will be provided.