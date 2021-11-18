Thomas Alvin Bass of Kokomo, Indiana passed away at 9:10 am Friday, November 12, 2021, at the age of 82. Thomas passed away peacefully at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo with his beloved wife and daughters by his side. He was born on August 9, 1939, in McRae, Arkansas, to the late William H. & Mildred R. (Powers) Bass.
Thomas married Carrie Faye Clark in January 1959 and had four children. On January 23, 1976, at Westside Baptist Church in Kokomo, he married Linda Sue Slaughter who survives. On this day, they forever combined two families into one.
Thomas was a graduate of Kokomo High School. He was an entrepreneur by trade, he started Town & Country Refrigeration and later owned and operated Bon-Aire Refrigeration in Dayton, OH. He moved back to Indiana in 1975, where he founded and later sold Bass Appliance Parts. He owned and operated Diversified Services until he retired in 1995. Tom and Linda created T & L Investments where they invested in residential real estate.
Thomas loved Jesus Christ. He was a member for over 40 years and a deacon of Westside Baptist Church. He loved to spend his time traveling in their RV with his family. He enjoyed hunting with family and bowling with friends. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time fishing with his wife, Linda. He enjoyed making the fudge and peanut brittle for his family every year for Christmas.
Along with his wife Linda, Thomas is also survived by his children, Carrie Needler, Debra (Tony) Johnson, Tony (Janet) Bass and Kathryn Longacre; 9 grandchildren, Brandy Johnson, Jackie Garrett, Jamie Harris, Missy Trent, Kasey Cardwell, Josh Stewart, Jessie Bass, Alicia Branon and Courtney Esquivia, along with 19 great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Reida) Bass, Jerry Bass, Danny Bass, Kim (Keith) Jones and Randy (Leigh) Bass, and several nieces and nephews; and special brother-in-law, Chris Slaughter.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Charlyn (Brent) Stewart; grandson, Tony Lee Bass; and siblings, Jim Bass, John Bass, Haskell Bass and Wanda DeBours.
When you think of Thomas, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. He will be missed more than any words could express but he will be forever in our hearts till we meet again.
Funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Westside Baptist Church, 3330 Co. Rd. W. 100 S., Kokomo, with Pastor Chuck Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas’ memory to Westside Baptist Church. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory have been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.