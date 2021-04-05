Thomas Alan Cooney, 27, Indianapolis, passed away at 11:27 pm, Wednesday, March 31, 2021. He was born in Kokomo on May 21, 1993 to Todd Cooney and Lesa (Hicks) Hofmeyer.

Thomas was a 2011 graduate of Northwestern High School in Kokomo and attended Indiana University Bloomington and IUPUI. He worked for the City of Indianapolis at the animal shelter and was also a great chef at various eateries.

Thomas enjoyed time spent with family and was beloved by his nieces and nephews for fun and wild games. A friend to so many, he had an easy going, kind, gentle nature, and a quietly intelligent sense of humor. His love for animals was amazing.

He had an eye for beauty in unusual places and loved to capture a great sunset.

He was a friend to so many, a co-conspirator in sibling adventures, and a part of us who will be missed forever.

Tommy didn’t get to experience the world, but the world got to experience Tommy.

Thomas is survived by his parents, Todd (Carol) Cooney and Lesa (Alan) Hofmeyer; sister, Alison (Daniel) Carraway; two brothers, Matthew (Mercier) Cooney and Kevin (Cally) Cooney; two stepbrothers, Miguel (Brooklynn) Salazar and Marcus (Jessica) Salazar; stepsister, Michala Salazar and beloved grandparents, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerry Hicks and Royce ‘Bud’ Cooney.

A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes and Crematory. Memorial contributions may be made in Thomas’ memory to Friends of Indianapolis Animal Care Services Foundation at friendsofindyacc.org. Messages of condolences may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.