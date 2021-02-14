Thomas A. Tusing, 68, Kokomo, passed away at 8:37pm, Friday, February 12, 2021 at Community Howard Hospital. He was born May 24, 1952 in Kokomo to Harry and Katherine (Lafever) Tusing. He married Joanie Stalter on September 3, 1988 and she survives.
Thomas was a 1972 graduate of Haworth High School. He served in the United States Army for 10 years. He held several jobs over his lifetime, including Cuneo Press, Gerber Pottery, Frito-Lay, Ray’s Drive-in, and New Horizons Promotions with his wife for 20 years. He was a very patriotic man and loved to discuss politics. He also enjoyed traveling, riding around the countryside with his wife, shooting with his grandson, and spending time in his backyard swimming and cooking out with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Along with his wife of 32 years, Thomas is survived by his children, Christina Lopez, Amber (Michael) Comparet, Andrea (Alan) Roberts; grandchildren, Brett Davis, Megan Lopez, Olivia Lopez, Ryleigh Miller, Zoey Miller, Sofia Hernandez, Gracey Comparet, Cali Comparet, and Brooke Tusing; and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Kent Davis; and a sister, Marcia Carter.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 from 11am until the time of the service at 1pm, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road. Pastor Bob Miller will officiate. Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be made at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Thomas' family, please visit our floral store.