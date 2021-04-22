Theresa M. Hicks of Chalmers passed from this earth on April 21, 2021, at the age of 87.

Theresa Marie Glass was born August 4, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Norval and Julia Glass. Theresa graduated from Mercy High School in 1951 and graduated from the St. John Hospital School of Nursing in St. Louis in 1954. She joined the Air Force, serving as a nurse, at the rank of First Lieutenant.

She continued her life-long nursing career locally at Home Hospital in Lafayette, Americana Nursing Home, and the Indiana Veteran’s Home.

Theresa is survived by her three children: Julia Hartman (Nancy) of Russiaville, Michael Hicks (partner Michelle) of Lafayette, Joseph Hicks (Marita) of Lafayette. Grandchildren Ariel, Hannah, Joecelyn, and Thomas. Also, a sister Edith, brother-in-law Ray of Prestonsburg, KY, and brother James of St. Louis, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norval and Julia, her brother Francis Michael, sisters Julie Ann, Mary Margaret, and Margaret Mary.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Theresa was a life-long knitter and had a master hand at making socks. She was a fan of the opera and loved to cook. Theresa was firm in her opinions and had quite a few, as many of us discovered. Please fondly remember those wise words and join us with loving thoughts and generous prayer as we celebrate her life.

The family would like to thank the great people of Southern Care Hospice, family, and friends that offered their love and enduring support during this challenging chapter of our journey.

There will be a private family service. Theresa will be returned to St. Louis, interred alongside her parents. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to some of Theresa’s favorite charities: St. Ann’s Soup Kitchen of Lafayette, the Southwest Indian Foundation of Gallup, NM, and St. Martha’s Catholic Church of Prestonsburg, KY. You may send cards to the family to: Julie Hartman 1923 S. 550 W. Russiaville, IN 46979. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stout & Son Funeral Home in Russiaville.