Theresa E. Ewing, 74, Lafayette, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. She was born November 20, 1946, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Goebel & Florence (Coburn) Ewing.
Theresa was a 1966 graduate of St. Joseph Academy. She retired in April of 1999 after 30 years of service with General Motors. Theresa was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Kokomo and St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lafayette. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and her dog, Sophie. Theresa also participated in a few of the Bob Rohrman car commercials.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Pauletta (Tim) Gamblin and Anna (Donald) Lucas; boyfriend, David Bailey; grandchildren, Brittany (Ben) Renkenberger, Kayla (Adam) Maish, Brooke Gamblin, Timothy Gamblin III, Brandon Long and Andrew Dillon; 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; sister, Patricia Davis, along with several nieces and nephews; and her beloved pet, Sophie Sue.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert Wilson; 6 brothers and 2 sisters; and father of her children, Gerry Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington Street, Kokomo, with Fr. Sam Futral the celebrant. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-7 pm Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, where the Rosary will be offered at 4 pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Theresa’s memory to St. Patrick Church, St. Mary’s Cathedral or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
