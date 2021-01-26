Theodore R. "Ted" Sternemann

Theodore “Ted” R. Sternemann, 87, Kokomo, went to be with the Lord at 12:25 a.m. Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Primrose Retirement Community, in Kokomo. He was born March 17, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wis. to Theodore J. and Meta (Koepsell) Sternemann. On Aug. 29, 1953, he was married by the Rev. Fr. Matthew Urban in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, West Allis, Wis., to Charlotte A. (Griesemer) Sternemann, who preceded him in death.
Ted was a graduate of Marquette University H.S, Milwaukee, Wis. in 1951 and Marquette University, Milwaukee, Wis. In 1959. He served with the 5th Army Regiment which was stationed at Staten Island, NY during the Korean War. He was employed at GMC – AC Spark Plug, Milwaukee, Wis., GMC – AC Electronics, Milwaukee, Wis. and New York City, NY, GMC – Delco Electronics, Milwaukee, Wis. and Kokomo, Ind. He retired in December 1992 after 33 ½ years of service. Ted loved being with Charlotte for the 58 years they were married along with spending time with his children and spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed antiquing, collecting plastic toys from the 1930’s, 1940’s and 1950’s along with WWII Naval History with a focus on Pearl Harbor. Ted enjoyed attending Kokomo Park Band Summer Concerts at Highland Park and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.
Ted is survived by his children, Theodore E. Sternemann, Martinsburg, WV., Diane (Larry) Goad, Kokomo, Ind., Michael (Jane) Sternemann, Davisburg, Mich., Cheryl Sternemann, San Diego, Calif., Lynn (Brent) Clevenger, Kokomo, Ind., Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Sternemann, PHD, USAF Retired (Major Corinne Stewart, USAF Retired), and daughter-in-law, Catherine Sternemann, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; grandchildren, Christopher (Jenn) Goad, Jason (Melissa) Goad, Kelly Goad, Jennifer (Mitch) McGinnis, Joseph Sternemann, Zachary Clevenger, Matthew (Meghan) Sternemann, Jacob (Kathy) Sternemann, Jeremiah (Tiffany) Clevenger, Grace Camarena and Liandromeda Monroe Sternemann; great-grandchildren, Trevor Goad, Chase Goad, Lucy Goad, Afton McGinnis, Coen McGinnis, Sabine Sternemann, Charlotte Sternemann, Magdalena Sternemann, Theodore Sternemann, Luna Clevenger, Isaiah Sternemann and Laurence Sternemann; sister, Kay (Jim) Scheuerell, Mesa, Ariz., and brother, the Rev. Fr. Reinhard Sternemann, OSA, Crown Point, Ind.; brothers-in law, the Rev. Fr. Edward Griesemer, SCJ, Hales Corners, Wisc., and Gerald Griesemer, West Allis, Wisc.; sisters-in-law, Virginia Feely, Irving, Tex. and Sr. Ruth Griesemer, SSSF, Greenfield, Wisc., along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Emma (Laven) Griesemer; and brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Dorothy) Sternemann and Thomas (Jean) Sternemann.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with Fr. Sam Futal the celebrant. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 am until 1 pm Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, any Roman Catholic Church of your choice, St. Mary’s Academy in Milwaukee, Wis. or Marquette University H.S. in Milwaukee, Wis. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
