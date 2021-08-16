Theodore Edward ‘Ted’ Sparling, age 90, born in Kokomo, Indiana, passed away August 7, 2021. Ted was a committed member of River of Life Tabernacle, Hebraic congregation in Lucedale, Mississippi. He was a farmer at heart but also retired from Chrysler Corporation as a machine operator in the transmission plant in Kokomo. He retired in 1980 after 32 years of service. Because he worked in cold weather farming, he moved to warm Florida shortly after retiring.
Ted served two years in the United States Army 101st Airborne where he learned to ‘fly without wings’. He unintentionally set our 300-gallon gas barrel on fire within 50 feet of our house; he survived being jolted by 7,200 volts of electricity at age 18, and intentionally jumped out of a perfectly good airplane several times. He was a ‘helper of others’ his entire life.
Ted spent many hours reading books and became an avid student of the Bible, especially the Torah, the first five books of the Bible. His greatest joy was studying with his wife Merna, the members and pastors of their congregation.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Merna; brothers, Logan (Carolyn), of Kokomo, and Michael (Laura), of New Hampshire; sons, Reynolds (Dana), of Michigan, Danny (Pam), Kokomo and Tony (Vicki), of Logansport; daughters, Lonita (Woody) Wood, of Tennessee, Diane Miller and Dotti (Brian) Voiles, of Tennessee; step-son, Chris (Edwina) Cunningham, of Arizona; step-daughter, Lori (Mark) Draper, of Indiana; step-daughter, Teryl (Campbell), of California; step-son, Tim Umbaugh, of Indiana; brother-in-law, Ronnie Smith, of Kokomo; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren scattered over a number of states.
Three very special people in his life were his Aunt Martha Stewart, age 94, in Kokomo, Aunt Emma Jackson, age 92, in Terre Haute, Indiana, and his Uncle Harry (Marge) Smith, age 90, in Rockford, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Glenn and Lula Sparling; step-mother, Orpha Sparling; wife, Joan (Scott) Sparling; wife Jody (Umbaugh) Sparling; brother, Roscoe Sparling; and sisters, Becky Bolton and Marty Smith.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo, with his brothers, Logan and Michael Sparling, and Lt. Col. Harry Smith, retired Salvation Army officer, conducting the service. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Army. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the River of Life Tabernacle in Lucedale, Mississippi. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.