Theodore “Ted” C. Seals, 75, of Bunker Hill, passed away at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at home surrounded by his family. He was born October 29, 1945 in Harlan, Kentucky to Theodore L. and Ethylele (King) Seals. He married Sandra Bullick on June 18, 1965 in Galveston and she survives.
Ted worked as a Millwright for Chrysler for over 44 years, retiring in 2006. He was a member of the Loree First Brethren Church in Bunker Hill, and U.A.W. Local #685 in Kokomo. He enjoyed fishing, farming, hunting and gardening, but the most important thing was his family.
He is survived by his wife Sandra Seals of Bunker Hill; his children, Mike (Tracy) Seals of Carmel; Julie (Lee) Miller of Bunker Hill and Janae (Jason) Graves of Peru. Surviving grandchildren include, Payton (Matt) Whybrew, Landon Miller, Josh, Zach, Ruthie and Sarah Seals, Ally, Addyson, Emelia, Garrin and Holden Graves, and one great grandchild on the way. He is also survived by two brothers, Ron and Bob Seals and sisters-in-law, Cindy Seals and Phyllis (Larry) Boyer. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. A celebration of Ted’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at the funeral home with Steve Zerby and Mike Bullick officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Kokomo Rescue Mission in Ted’s honor. Face masks and social distancing will be required during visitation and services at the funeral home. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Theodore C. "Ted" Seals' family, please visit our floral store.