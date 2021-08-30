Thelma P. (Crane) Eads

Thelma P. Eads, 86, Kokomo, passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Northwoods Village. She was born February 14, 1935 in Kokomo to Herman and Mable (Johnson) Crane. She married John Eads on February 2, 1952 and he survives.
Thelma was a member of the VFW Ladies’ Auxiliary. She enjoyed working in her flower garden, shopping, and spending time with her family, especially time with her husband.
Along with her husband of 69 years, Thelma is survived by her children, Jon (Starla) Eads, Jeffrey Eads, and Thelma (James) Jarrett; a sister, Catherine Crane; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Frances Gideon; brother, William Crane and half-brother, Roylie Crain.
No services are planned. Arrangements are with Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.