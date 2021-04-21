Thelma Mae Fields, 86, passed away on April 18, 2021. She was born on July 15, 1934 to Robert and Callie Grubbs in Hemlock, Arkansas. On may 29, 1971, she married Kenneth Fields.
Thelma worked at Rach's Café for several years and Delco until she retired in 1995.
She enjoyed cooking and doing noodle dinners for her church. She was fondly called the "noodle lady". She was a member of Zion Tabernacle since 1966.
Thelma is survived by her husband, Kenneth Fields; her daughter, Patti Sullivan (Bill); two great-grandsons, Korey and Tristan Warner; and two great-great granddaughters, Kyndall and Katelyn Warner.
Her grandson, Mike Warner, preceded her in death.
Services for Thelma will be at 1pm on Friday, April 23, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel. Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation from 11am-1pm, also at the Mortuary.
Thelma will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.