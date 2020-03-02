Thelma K. Hufford, 96, of Kokomo, IN passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1923 the daughter of Lee and Kathryn Biesecker of Frankfort, IN. She married Glendene E. "Glen" Hufford of Rossville, IN on October 25, 1944, who preceded her in death.
Thelma was a faithful member of Grace United Methodist Church in Kokomo, IN for over 70 years. Her relationship with Jesus Christ was primary in her life. She wanted to embody the Golden Rule with her family, friends and neighbors. She was always known for her smile. She enjoyed God's creation, particularly flowers and birds and shared her artistic gifts of painting and cooking with her grateful family and friends. Surviving relatives include children: Brian (Julie) Hufford of Naples, FL, Kristi (Stewart) Hackman of Bloomington, IL, Curt (Angelia) Hufford of Kenosha, WI, Kyle Hufford of Carmel, IN; grandchildren: Tricia (Chad) Miller, Matthew (Laura) Hufford, Paul (Jill) Hackman, Mark Hackman, Kara (Marcus) Mathis, Jessica Breeden; great grandchildren: Luke and Anna Miller, Jackson and Elijah Hufford, Rileigh and Zander Hackman, Skylar and Josie Mathis, Jose and Julian Miranda; sisters: Patricia (Joe) Storms of Lafayette, IN, Carol (Sam) Marks of Winamac, IN; brother: Art Biesecker of Lafayette, IN, and, sister-in-law: Susan Biesecker of Mulberry, IN.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and one sister.
Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church 219 W. Mulberry Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Visitation will be 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church. Entombment will be in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery at a later date. The family appreciates the assistance of all private caretakers and the staff at Wellbrooke. Memorial contributions can be made to Grace United Methodist Church.