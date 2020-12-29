Thelma Jene Smith, passed away December 26, 2020. She was born August 25, 1921. No services are planned. Thelma is under the care of Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center.
More from this section
Most Recent
- Defensive back Xavior Williams transfers from UNI to Iowa
- Expressing gratitude for his time at NU, cornerback Bootle decides to enter NFL Draft pool
- Peckinpaugh is changing the culture at Kokomo
- Jack Dunn saves best for (possibly) last as a Badgers' WR
- Two local students named Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalists
- First Bank of Berne president selected to join prestigious council
- COVID brings more changes to an already-changing world
- Vols, Missouri set for defensive-fueled SEC opener
- Colorado confirms first case of COVID variant in U.S.
- Local businesses requesting work release inmates to fill positions
Most Popular
Articles
- Tent City: 'We just call it home'
- Man found shot in Calumet City, police say
- Woods and waters with Joe Martino
- Hoosiers needing extra cash can search Indiana's unclaimed property database
- Who’s following the mask mandate?
- One killed in late-night shooting
- Suspect shot by KPD officer responding to shots fired call
- Indiana appeals court affirms East Chicago man's rape conviction
- Hammond lands win in ongoing Lake County tourism board lawsuit, mayor says
- Legends Lost in 2020: Coca-Cola icon, sports star, civil servant die this year
Images
Videos
Collections
- Housing authority puts on Winter Bash for Garden Square residents
- Three things to watch when Green Bay Packers host Tennessee Titans
- Kokomo Perspective – December 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 23 Issue – Mugshots
- Best places to live in the Midwest
- Yadi’s Instagram, Mizzou’s QB situation and Saluki love: Ben Fred’s quick hits on your sports questions
- After uncertain start, Mizzou sports finished strong in 2020
- Kokomo Perspective – December 16 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 9 Issue – Mugshots
- Best places to live on the East Coast
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the surge in cases of coronavirus in California as the state extends their stay-at-home orders.
Kent Liechty, President and CEO of First Bank of Berne, was selected to join the Federal Reserve’s Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC) for 2021.
Have you learned to accept what comes your way and get on with living? Until 2020, life was predictable. It appears we are no longer in the rut we’ve been enjoying all our lives.
Tennessee has established itself as one of the best teams in the country on the back of its early-season elite defense.
(The Center Square) – Colorado has detected a case of B.1.1.7, the COVID variant recently found in the United Kingdom, marking the variant’s first confirmed case in the U.S., state officials said Tuesday.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Tent City: 'We just call it home'
- Man found shot in Calumet City, police say
- Woods and waters with Joe Martino
- Hoosiers needing extra cash can search Indiana's unclaimed property database
- Who’s following the mask mandate?
- One killed in late-night shooting
- Suspect shot by KPD officer responding to shots fired call
- Indiana appeals court affirms East Chicago man's rape conviction
- Hammond lands win in ongoing Lake County tourism board lawsuit, mayor says
- Legends Lost in 2020: Coca-Cola icon, sports star, civil servant die this year
Images
Videos
Collections
- Housing authority puts on Winter Bash for Garden Square residents
- Three things to watch when Green Bay Packers host Tennessee Titans
- Kokomo Perspective – December 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 23 Issue – Mugshots
- Best places to live in the Midwest
- Yadi’s Instagram, Mizzou’s QB situation and Saluki love: Ben Fred’s quick hits on your sports questions
- After uncertain start, Mizzou sports finished strong in 2020
- Kokomo Perspective – December 16 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 9 Issue – Mugshots
- Best places to live on the East Coast
Some local business owners are looking to Howard County’s work release program to find employees to fill positions – a move that’s proving to be a win-win for many.
Braden Dunlap
News reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan chose their wedding song to prove light triumphs darkness.
Khloe Kardashian has been taking a social media break to spend time with her daughter.
Sir Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 45 years of sobriety on Tuesday (29.12.20).
With Dicaprio Bootle's decision, five Nebraska seniors now have made public their plans and each is leaving.
The Madison native has posted career highs in catches and yards the past two games.
Tennessee has established itself as one of the best teams in the country on the back of its early-season elite defense.