Teunis Kapaan

Teunis C. “Ton” Kapaan, aged 75, passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at North Woods Village in Kokomo.
Teunis was born on February 18, 1946 in Rijswijk, Netherlands to Lambertus Kapaan and Deena (Stoope). Teunis was an adventurous child who enjoyed dancing, sports, and bicycle riding in his youth. He served in the Royal Netherlands Air Force from 1965 – 1968. Teunis graduated from Leiden University in 1971 where he majored in marketing.
Teunis worked many years for Dresdner Bank in Frankfort, Germany and later New York City. He began his career as an auditor and was later promoted to Operations Manager in the New York office. Teunis retired from Dresdner Bank in 1989. He was self-employed in the field of Numismatics before he permanently retired in 2008.
Teunis’ greatest pastimes were history, politics, and the news. He spent many hours sharing his father’s role in the Dutch resistance during World War II. Teunis studied Dutch history, including the building of Delta Works. He was a proud citizen of The Netherlands, although he lived in his beloved adopted country of the United States for most of his life.
Teunis is survived by two sons, Philip (Katria) Kapaan of Bochum, Germany and Alexander Kapaan of Lockport, NY; one daughter: Johanna Kapaan of Rochester, NY; two brothers, Hans Kapaan (Marion) and Henk Kapaan of The Netherlands; one sister: Lia Kapaan of The Netherlands; two granddaughters: Pauline Kapaan and Klara Kapaan of Bochum, Germany; and close friend: Marci Wilson of Indianapolis. He was proceeded in death by his parents.
Funeral arrangements will be prepared by Ellers Mortuary in Kokomo with services privately held. In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Teunis by donations to the American Stroke Association and American Diabetes Association.