Terry Wayne (Sr.) Antrim

Terry Wayne “Agitator” Antrim, Sr., 58, Kokomo, passed away at 9:15 am Saturday, January 2, 2021. He was born June 25, 1962, in Kokomo, the son of the late Robert Eugene & Shirley Phyllis (Tygart) Antrim.
Terry was an avid coin and Hot Wheels collector. He enjoyed fishing, camping and his Ham Radio.
Terry is survived by his children, Terry Wayne, Jr. (Stacey) Antrim and Samantha Joann Antrim (Jake) Mitchell; grandchildren, Braxton Lee Mitchell, Addaleigh Lynn Mitchell, Noah Alexander Mitchell, Trevor Jerome Bonewitz and Makayla Bonewitz; siblings, Bob, Jr. (Susan) Antrim, Cheri Layton and Jeff Antrim; sister-in-law, Carrie Antrim, along with several nieces and nephews.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Brian Scott Antrim.
Visitation with the family will be held from Noon until 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Private funeral service and entombment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
