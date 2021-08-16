Terry Rumple

Terry W. Rumple, 60, of Kokomo, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ at 10:09 p.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health System in Kokomo. He was born July 29, 1961, in Marion, Indiana to J.R. and Elizabeth A. (Boxell) Rumple. He married Deborah E. Stevens in April of 2006 at Walton Christian Church in Walton, Indiana. Terry worked as a meat cutter for over 25 years in several meat markets and later at Marsh and Kroger stores. He attended Bible College and became a minister of the gospel, serving in several churches as well. Terry was an gifted song writer and guitar player, writing many songs during his life. He loved studying the Bible and reading. He enjoyed cooking and had an annual chili cookoff with his grandson Isaiah, every year. He could also make a delicious ham salad sandwich. During the last few years, Terry especially enjoyed attending Bible studies with his breakfast group on Thursday mornings at Cross America.
Surviving family include his wife, Debbie Rumple of Kokomo; his parents, J.R. and Elizabeth Rumple of Gas City, his siblings, Marian (Rod) Rickner, Ellen (Kirk) Barton, Valerie Dolby and John (Jennifer) Rumple and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Paula and Mike Pitner. Surviving children include Ashlyn (Rob) Luttrell of Marion; Esta Duffy of Kokomo; Tyson (Christina) Rumple of Marion; Victoria Rumple of Marion; Sarah (Ian) Watson of Peru; and Andrew (Taylor) Daggett of Westfield. Surviving grandchildren are, Gavriel Young, Henry Rumple, Keona Duffy, Kaylee Duffy, Malachi Bryant, Isaiah Rumple, Anabelle Jones, Jaxson Jones, Sophia Watson and Brooks Daggett. Terry was also blessed with several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Titus Rumple, grandson, Eli Rumple, all his grandparents and three angel grandbabies of which he has now met in Heaven.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, August 19th, 2021, at New Beginnings Christian Fellowship Church, 1900 S. Berkley Road, in Kokomo. Funeral Services will follow Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Jeff Russell officiating. Friends may also visit one hour before service time Friday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations made to the Kidney Foundation in Terry’s honor. The family would like to extend a special “Thank You” to the Doctors and Nurses at Fresenius Kidney Care of Kokomo for the special love and care they gave Terry during the past four years. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with his arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com