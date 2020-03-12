Terry Michael “Mike” Wisler, 70, Greentown, passed away at 10:32 pm Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health, Kokomo. He was born December 5, 1949, in Kokomo, the son of the late Geraldine “Gerry” (Gearld) Wisler.
Mike loved to read his Bible and religious books. He also enjoyed motorcycles and watching sports, especially the Chicago Cubs, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Chicago Bears.
Mike is survived by his son, Jeremy Wisler; 6 grandchildren; siblings, Donna (Gary) Off, Sharpsville, and T. Wisler, Florida; his caretakers and closest to him, special aunts, Jennie Padfield and Vivian Davis, both of Kokomo, and special cousins, Jill Entrom and Victoria Enstrom; along with several nieces and nephews.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Debra Cook; his nephew, Tony Off; and his beloved dog, “PJ”.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Albright Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home, Sharpsville, has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
