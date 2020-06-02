Terry L. Overton, 62, of Kokomo, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home, surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with esophageal and stomach cancer. Terry was born July 17, 1957 in Kokomo to Joel and Mildred “Millie” (Smith) Overton. He married Janelle R. Long on March 3, 1990 in Galveston and she survives.
Terry retired from construction after 30 years as a hod carrier for Local #274. He later worked as a custodian for Carmel Clay School Corporation for an additional 12 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking in his spare time.
Surviving family include his wife, Janelle Overton of Kokomo; his two sons, Scott (Ashley) Overton of Kokomo and Mitchel Overton of Noblesville. His mother, Millie Overton, of Winterhaven, FL; one grandson, Keegan Overton and a brother, Jeff (Monique) Overton of Kokomo. Terry is preceded in death by his father and one brother, Joey Overton.
Private services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston with Pastor Shawn Overton officiating. Burial will follow in Galveston Cemetery.
Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
