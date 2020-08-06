Terry L. Manning, 71, of Galveston, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home. He was born September 8, 1948 in Cass County to Harry W. Jr. and Marjorie M. (Smith) Manning. He married Amy Neal on July 26, 2014 and she survives.
Terry was a lifelong farmer in Cass County. He was a member and past president of the Young America Lions Club and member of the TIPWA tractor club. Terry enjoyed tractor pulls with his brother Eddie, riding his Harley, and golfing with his buddies. Terry served his country in the United States Army during Viet Nam.
Surviving family include his wife Amy Manning, Galveston his children, Michael (Kelly) Neal and Katlyn (Nick) Miller, nephew, Michael (Stephanie) Prather and great nephews, Grant and Garrett Prather of Walton and daughters, Andrea, Nikki and Brittany and seven grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Sharon “Sis” (Art) Leicht, Gilbert, S.C.; Joan (Larry) Robertson, Walton; and Jan (Charlie) Stroud, Galveston. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eddie and sister, Beverly.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 7th at Center Cemetery, north of Young America with Pastor Ken Spangler officiating. Memorial contributions may be given in Terry’s honor to Cass County 4H, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Lewis Cass FFA.
Memorial contributions may be given in Terry's honor to Cass County 4H, Shriners Hospitals for Children or Lewis Cass FFA.
