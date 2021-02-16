Terry Lynn Denton (Bordner), 69, of Kokomo, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Vincent Kokomo. She was born September 19, 1951 in Kokomo to the late Jack Bordner and Ruby (Deardorf) Bordner. She married Chester Denton on August 5, 1989. He passed away on February 15, 2015.
Terry graduated from Kokomo High School, class of 1969. She worked for Walmart, and Rent-To-Own, retiring in 2010. She was a member of Grace Community Church. Terry enjoyed word search puzzles and crafting.
Terry is survived by her brother; Kenneth Bordner (Pat), sister; Debbie Hubbard, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband; Chet, brother; Joe Bordner, nephew; Randall Bordner, and brother in law; Charlie Hubbard.
Entombment will take place at Kokomo Memorial Park cemetery.