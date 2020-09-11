Terry Jean Cavazos, 68, of Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital Kokomo. She was born to the late Eldon and Juanita (Ritchey) Eldridge in Kokomo on April 6, 1952. Terry married Henry Cavazos in Kokomo in 1971, and he survives.
Terry retired from the Indiana Workforce Development as a fraud investigator. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and loved baking with her granddaughter. Family was everything to Terry. She was a selfless person and always placed others before herself.
She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Henry; two sons, Jason (Michelle) Cavazos and Justin Cavazos; grandchildren, Tyler Cavazos, Aubrey Cavazos, and Olivia Hudson; brother, Doug (Denise) Eldridge; many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, many nieces and nephews; and best friend, Leslie Huston.
Preceded in death are her parents; and sister, Sharon Taylor.
There will be a time of visitation for Terry on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 P.M. until the time of service at 6:00 P.M., at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Deacon Chuck Springer will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Terry's memory to the Kidney Foundation and/or the American Diabetes Association, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary. You may read Terry's obituary at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com to leave the family an online condolence.